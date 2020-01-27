Over 600 Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested In Katsina

No fewer than 657 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Kastina State with different hard drugs (exhibits).

The state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Momodu Sule, disclosed this to reporters on Monday while presenting the command’s 2019 picture of its achievements.

He said the command has also secured a total of 85 convictions at the Federal High Court in the state, adding that the year under review has been eventful, as the unit briskly counseled three hundred and sixty drug users.

Momodu while ranking Katsina as number third North-Western states in drug abuse and trafficking, pledged to bring it down by adopting the demand and supply reduction strategies.

He, therefore, assured of the command’s readiness to do better, soliciting for critical support and understanding from both the people and government of the state to ensure a paradigm shift.

Part of the seizures registered by the command includes 1360.82704kg of illicit drugs and 13972.616366 kilograms of psychotropics substances and 20.4 litres of codeine.