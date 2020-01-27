Advertisement

Senator Shehu Sani’s Arraignment In Pictures

Channels Television  
Updated January 27, 2020
Senator Shehu Sani with his lawyers at the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 27, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a former member of the Senate representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani.

Senator Sani was brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Some highlights of the former lawmaker’s arraignment are captured in the pictures below:

Senator Shehu Sani at the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 27, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.



