Why Coronavirus Is Not Yet Declared A Public Health Emergency – Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, has explained why the deadly coronavirus is not yet a public health emergency.

Mamora who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, said the World Health Organisation is yet to declare the virus a public health emergency to avoid unnecessary panic.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) is monitoring this development all over. The WHO is yet to declare coronavirus disease as a public health emergency because the world health body does not want to create an undue panic,” he said.

The minister also noted that no case of the virus has been established in Nigeria or any other African country.

He explained that there are only some reported cases of the disease in some Asian and European countries so far.

When asked about efforts made by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of the disease into the country through proper sensitization, Mamora asked Nigerians “to avoid crowded environment.”

“You need that crowded situation to have contact. If you are coughing, cover-up. And if someone is coughing also, you cover up too.

“The use of face mask is common particularly when you are at the lounge for international travelers. Also, reduce the hugging of people because you never know what they are carrying. Handwashing is also important as many times as you can, especially when you have touched certain areas,” he said.

Other efforts he advised Nigerians to put in place include avoiding contact with a victim, constantly using sanitizers and avoid handshake with people no matter how close.

When asked if he is worried that the coronavirus could find its way into the country, Mamora replied saying: “It’s a possibility, we have to be realistic. We have quite a number of Chinese workers at this point in time.

“If such people are returning from China their home country, you will need to follow up with their travel history that while they were on holiday, did they visit Wuhan? Even if they didn’t visit, did they have some symptoms?”