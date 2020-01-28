15 Killed, 38 Injured In Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Highway Accident

15 people have died in an accident that occurred on the Omen bridge along the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan highway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this on Tuesday.

Also, according to him, 38 others were injured in the accident, while 12 others were unhurt.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident involved only one vehicle – a Mitsubishi Canter, marked XE-331-MKA with 65 occupants.

He said the vehicle fell into a ditch as a result of over-speeding and recklessness, while the driver was trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

“The dead bodies were recovered from the ditch, where the vehicle crashed and later to Sabo following the request of the Hausa community, while the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode,” Akinbiyi said.