Bayern Ask Germany Coach To Recall Mueller For Euro 2020

Bayern Munich bosses are urging Germany head coach Joachim Loew to recall Thomas Mueller to the national team and take the in-form forward to the Euro 2020 finals.

Loew dropped a bombshell in March 2019 by axing Mueller, plus fellow 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

Loew ditched the trio to rebuild the Germany team after the debacle at the 2018 World Cup when the defending champions finished last in their group and failed to reach the knock-out stages in Russia.

“The game is not over yet,” was Mueller’s response after his dismissal last March.

He blasted Loew at the time, saying the way he was informed of the decision was “not in good style – it had nothing to do with appreciation” after 100 appearances and 38 goals for Germany.

Loew’s squad face world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal in their group for the Euro 2020 finals.

There are calls to reinstate Mueller for March’s friendlies against Spain and Italy and the 30-year-old’s current form makes Loew’s decision hard to justify.

He has set up 12 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the most assists in Germany’s top tier, scoring four goals in Bayern’s last seven league games.

Mueller hit the net and had another goal disallowed in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Schalke and is thriving since Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as Bayern head coach in November.

“Thomas is enjoying an Indian summer, which is important for us, we need his goals and assists,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“As a matter of principle, I don’t want to give Jogi Loew any advice.

“I always say if somebody plays well — and I hope that Thomas will continue to play at this top-level — then maybe there will be a rethink.”

Bayern president Herbert Hainer was more blunt.

“Every team needs a Thomas Mueller and it doesn’t matter whether that is in Munich or at the European championships,” said the 65-year-old.

Opinion polls in Germany’s top daily Bild and website Sport1 say 70 per cent of fans want Mueller in the national team at Euro 2020.

Hummels, 31, is also enjoying a spell of good form at centre back with Borussia Dortmund and there were similar calls for his return to the national side last October.

Oliver Bierhoff, the director of the German national team, hinted at the time the door was open for both Hummels and Mueller but said later there was “no discussion” about recalling Hummels for November’s final Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Regardless of the Euro 2020 finals, Hummels and Mueller could yet feature at a major tournament having been named in the preliminary squad for the Germany team to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

AFP