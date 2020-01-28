Buhari Seeks Confirmation Of NCAA DG, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Captain Musa Nuru as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He also sought the confirmation of the appointment of the leadership of some other Federal Government agencies.

The President’s requests were conveyed in letters read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Security In Nigeria Has Deteriorated, Loss Of Lives Unacceptable – Senate President

President Buhari urged the lawmakers to confirm the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He also asked them to approve the appointment of Dr Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

After reading out the letters, the Senate President gave a speech to welcome his colleagues back to legislative duties following their six-week recess.

He said, “My distinguished colleagues, let me welcome all of us back from our deserving Christmas and New Year recess when the business of the Senate was put on hold.

“The recess no doubt was an opportunity for us to celebrate the festivities with our families.”