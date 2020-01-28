Advertisement

Coronavirus: We Cannot Let This Demon Hide – President Xi

Channels Television  
Updated January 28, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 28, 2020. AFP

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the country was waging a serious fight against the “demon” coronavirus outbreak and pledged transparency in the government’s efforts to contain the disease.

“The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide,” Xi said in a meeting with the head of the World Health Organization, according to state media.

“The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude to the timely release of information on the epidemic to domestic and foreign countries.”

Officials at the epicentre of the health crisis have come under fire for incompetence in the wake of public anger over their handling of the outbreak.

Several senior figures have been subject to online ridicule for their perceived errors in responding to the crisis including Hubei governor Wang Xiaodong, the most senior official of the central Chinese province where the virus was first detected.

The social media derision is a rare instance of public anger outpacing the army of online censors in China, where criticism of government figures is usually scrubbed.

AFP



More on Health

What We Are Doing To Stop Lassa Fever Outbreak, Prevent Coronavirus – Mamora

Four Persons Die Of Lassa Fever In Taraba

US Health Agency Reports Five Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

New Chinese Virus Not Yet A Global Health Emergency – WHO

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement