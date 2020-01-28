Cross River Govt Holds Campaign Against Lassa Fever

The Cross River State Government has launched an awareness campaign to prevent the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Amid reports of the death of at least 29 people from 11 states, the government said it was committed to ensuring that the outbreak of the disease does not spread to the state.

The Commissioner for Health in Cross River, Dr Betta Edu, led the campaign to Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

She told residents of the border community between Cross River and Ebonyi States that the government was putting preventive measures in place and encouraged them to maintain good hygiene at all times.

Edu gave an assurance that the state was Lassa fever free and called for the cooperation of the people of the community in adhering to the preventive measures.

The Director-General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, was among the government delegation that visited Ugep.

She urged health workers to look out for the symptoms of Lassa fever in patients and treat such with utmost urgency.

The health team in the company of the Paramount ruler of Ugep, also took the campaign through the streets of the community and ended the walk at the market square.