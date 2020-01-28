Advertisement

Germany Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Human-To-Human Transmission

Channels Television  
Updated January 28, 2020

 

Information in German, English and Chinese languages about the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV are on display at the Tegel airport in Berlin on January 26, 2020. A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 56 lives since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and spread around the world.

 

Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient caught the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said on Tuesday, in the first human-to-human transmission on European soil, according to an AFP tally.

The Chinese employee, a woman from Shanghai, “started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23”, Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, said at a press conference.

A 33-year-old German, with whom she had attended a meeting in Bavaria, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening.

AFP



More on World News

Burkina Faso Rocked By New Jihadist Massacre

Coronavirus: Countries Evacuate Citizens From China

Eight Dead In US Boat Dock Blaze

Canada Says Second Coronavirus Case Is Presumptive

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement