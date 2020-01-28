Google Launches First Developers Space In Lagos

Tech giant, Google, has launched its first Developers Space in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previously referred to as the Google Launchpad Space, the Google Developers Space is a hub for African developers, entrepreneurs and startups.

The development follows the commitment made by the Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in July 2017, to start the Launchpad Accelerator Africa program and launch a space to house these efforts in Nigeria.

“Google is strengthening its commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa by opening the Google Developers Space today,” the Launchpad Accelerator Africa head of Operations, Onajite Emerhor, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have partnered with Impact Hub to bring the Space to life and worked with a local company called Spacefinish, which designed it specifically to create an environment that fosters collaboration and innovation. We’re looking forward to working with startups and other players in the ecosystem from across the continent at the Space”.

Also, according to the statement, the tech giant would not be charging for the use of the space and it will support developer meetups, training, experts office hours, Women in tech events, startup programs (outside of Launchpad), partner events that support the wider entrepreneur and developer ecosystem, as well as Google initiatives for empowering people through digital skills training.

It further noted that Launchpad Accelerator Africa has worked with 47 startups since the first class kicked off in early 2018 and the companies have raised millions of dollars in investments and created over 900 jobs across the continent.

Also, it says Launchpad Africa has accelerated startups from 17 African countries so far, namely: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe and the next class will kick off at the Google Developer Space in May 2020.

“This space is the next step to our support for developers across the continent. From our commitment to train 100,000 developers across Africa and the launch of developer merchant support in the Google Play store, making it possible for developers to earn money through apps they build. We are excited to continue our journey with the African startup and developer communities,” Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan, said.