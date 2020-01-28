Passengers Ask NRC To Boost Security On Kaduna-Abuja Railway

Passengers plying the Abuja-Kaduna train service have called on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to boost the security on the railways and the roads leading to the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna State.

The appeals have come in the wake of speculations of an alleged attack on some passengers along the road leading to the train station by suspected bandits.

While many consider railway transport faster and cheaper, it is increasingly becoming a dreaded option because of security threats.

The people have, therefore, called on the government to rise to the occasion and nip the situation in the bud.