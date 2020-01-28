Police Bust Five Suspected Kidnappers In Katsina

The police have busted a five-man kidnap syndicate reported to have been terrorising Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing held at the command headquarters in the state.

“The syndicate was busted on Monday at about 16:00 hrs, based on a tip-off led by a joint operation of police and repentant bandits,” Isah said.

According to him, in the course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to have masterminded the kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy, one Abdurrahman Sama’ila at Runka village and demanded a payment of N3million as ransom.

Meanwhile, the command has also confirmed the arrest of four notorious middle-aged Indian hemp and illicit drug dealers after raiding a black spot in Charanchi and Kankia Local Government Areas of the state.