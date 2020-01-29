Advertisement

Besiktas Appoint Ex-Turkey Star Yalcin As Coach

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

Top Istanbul club Besiktas on Tuesday appointed former international star Sergen Yalcin as coach, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Yalcin, 47, who made his name as a brilliant playmaker at the Super Lig club, joins Besiktas from Yeni Malatyaspor where he took over as coached only last 2019.

Yalcin, a gifted but temperamental player, was capped 37 times for the national side.

He replaces Abdullah Avci, sacked last Friday after the club was dumped out of the Turkish Cup by second division Erzurumspor.

“The Black Eagles” currently sit seventh in the Super Lig — 11 points adrift of leaders Sivasspor.

AFP



More on Sports

Man United Agree Deal To Sign Bruno Fernandes

De Rossi Disguises To Watch Roma, Lazio Derby

Australian Open: Nadal Stunned By Thiem In Epic Quarter Final Clash

Fernandinho Extends Man City Deal Until 2021

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement