Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Emergency On National Security

The Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a national security emergency.

This was part of resolutions reached during plenary on Wednesday, January 29.

During the session, the Upper House deliberated extensively on Nigerian security challenges with some lawmakers looking considering a restructuring of the current security architecture.

While considering the matter, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said the hard work that was supposed to be done in Nigeria is not done.

Senator Abaribe asked the present government to resign, arguing that the government can no longer do anything in the country.

Still speaking on the security issues, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was of the opinion that the security architecture is overstretched and not as effective as it is.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, there is a consensus that the nation should be looking into the direction of community policing but there remains the uncertainty of what the structure and component will be like.

Taking the subject to a different angle, Senator Mathew Urhoghide opined that there is no coordination among security agencies in Nigeria.

He stressed that the NSA advises the President on security and should be able to coordinate the security agencies.

Lending her voice to the deliberations, Senator Oluremi Tinubu was of the opinion that if Nigeria really wants to tackle its insecurity correctly, then the nation should look at state police.

She was of the opinion that states which are ready to venture into State Policing should be given the go-ahead.

After hours of deliberation on the matter, the House resolved to “urge Mr. President C-in-C to declare a national security emergency and set up an ad-hoc committee to engage the security agencies and report to the Senate, as well as engage the national security institution to discuss their operational structures, funding, equipment, and staff in position with a view to reviewing the national security architecture to make it more responsive in tackling the myriad security challenges facing the nations and the people,”.

Other resolutions include to have the committee produce a draft implementation modality/ blueprint on the ways and means of tackling the current security challenges for the consideration of the Senate and to invite the Inspector General of Police to appear before the plenary and brief the Senate on the concept and the practical implementation of state policing and policies on Wednesday 5th February 2020.