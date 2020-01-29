Coronavirus: Dabiri-Erewa Advises Nigerians In China To Be Cautious

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians living in China to be wary of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa counselled Nigerians in China to stay indoors and take necessary medical precautions to avoid contracting the killer disease.

“It is important to advice Nigerians in China to be careful and take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now”, the statement read in part.

According to her, the warning became imperative as medical persons have said that no specific medication or vacinne has been discovered so far for the virus.

Speaking further, she, however, assured Nigerians living in China that the mission will ensure that all necessary actions are taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, the NIDCOM boss, urged Nigerians in China to follow medical advice as obtained in many educational fliers and announcements.

She also advised them to avoid eating uncooked meat and animal products for now, avoid crowded and enclosed areas and also maintain personal hygiene.