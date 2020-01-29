Advertisement

Coronavirus: Nigerian Govt Shuts Down Supermarket In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2020

 

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has shut down Panda Supermarket in Abuja for its alleged sale of illegally imported seafood and meat.

According to officials of the agency, they made the discovery during a “surprise” inspection carried out on Monday.

They noted that many of the products found in the supermarket had irregular or expired dates.

Consequently, the Director-General of the commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera has promised to carry out further investigation on the markets.

RELATED:

Reps Ask FG To Declare Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

FAAN Advises Passengers, Airport Users To Comply With Quarantine Procedures

The closing of the supermarket also comes amid fears about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The SARS-like virus has claimed several lives since its emergence on December 31, at a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

So far, it has spread to border countries like Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, as well as the US, Canada and Germany.

This has prompted other countries to be on high alert and to put measures in place to prevent further spread of the disease.

In Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and airport users to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked at the nation’s airport.



More on Local

Coronavirus: Dabiri-Erewa Advises Nigerians In China To Be Cautious

We Will Be Harder On Bandits, President Buhari Assures Nigerians

Attempt To Refuel Powered Generator Caused Balogun Market Fire, Says LASEMA GM

Rep Members Demand Redeployment Of Soldiers In North-East

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement