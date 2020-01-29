Gbajabiamila Swears In Doguwa, Five Rep Members

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sworn in six lawmakers.

Gbajabiamila inaugurated the members into the lower chamber of the National Assembly during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The lawmakers, including the former Majority Leader of the House, Ado Doguwa, were sworn in following their victories in the rerun and supplementary elections conducted on Saturday last week by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following his induction into the chamber, a majority of the lawmakers agreed to return Doguwa as the Majority Leader of the House.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila announced the presence of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as Senator Barau Jibrin and Senator Kabiru Gaya in the House for the inauguration ceremony.

He called on the House Deputy Leader, Peter Akpatason, to move a motion to suspend the House rules to allow the guests who came to witness the event.

Akpatason’s motion was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.