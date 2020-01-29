Nasarawa Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak 

The Nasarawa State government has confirmed that a Lassa fever case has been recorded in the state.

Mr Ahmad Yahaya the state’s commissioner of health confirmed the incident after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, January 29.

According to him, the fever which first broke out in Karu Local Government Area of the state was confirmed at the Garki General Hospital where the victim is currently taking medication with other suspected cases in the area undergoing quarantine.

He also disclosed that there was another suspected case in Lafia, stating that the suspected victim is in custody with tests underway to arrive to verify if indeed the individual has the disease.

“The case we have in Karu local government area was confirmed in Garki General hospital. Other suspected cases too which were captured in Karu have been under quarantine, the preventive drugs are already on.

“We also had one in Lafia which has been taken into custody, all our teams are on course on that. The sample in Lafia has also been taken to Abuja, whether it is Lassa fever or not, hopefully, by tomorrow such confirmation will be on our table,” the Commissioner said.