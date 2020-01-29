Operation Amotekun: Makinde Visits IGP Over Unrest In Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the force headquarters, Abuja, over the Southwest security outfit – Operation Amotekun, as well as the raging local government crisis in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting on Wednesday, Makinde explained that he deliberated with the police boss on the issues surrounding the Western Nigeria Security Network.

According to him, the IG agreed to hold a meeting with the southwest governors to review the situation.

“Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun, so we deliberated, we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South West to meet with him (IG) to review the situation,” he stated.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”

When asked about the current status of the security outfit, Makinde said, “It is a work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.”