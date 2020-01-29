Advertisement

PHOTOS: Lagos Officials Caution House For Pumping Sewage Into Drainage

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2020
A combination of pictures from the building. Photos: [email protected]

 

 

Officials of the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) have visited a residential building in the Ikosi/Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

In two tweets on Wednesday, the government described the house as a three-storey building located on Olabisi Balogun Street in the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos.

It said occupants of the house were causing a nuisance to the environment by pumping sewage into the drainage.

According to the government, this was done with the aid of a pumping machine connected to the septic tank of the house.

Consequently, officials of the Environmental Nuisance Service Unit of LSWMO visited the building on Monday to serve an abatement notice on the occupants.

See the photos below:



More on environment

Nothing Has Been Done To Fight Climate Change – Gretha Thunberg

China Moves To Phase-Out Plastic Waste

UN Warns Of More Extreme Weather Ahead After Hottest Decade On Record

Bushfire Smoke Hits Australian Open Again

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement