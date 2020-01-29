Plateau Killings: Lalong Orders Arrest Of Community Leaders As Death Toll Hits 22

Death toll has risen to 22 in the killings in some communities in the central zone of Plateau State.

Governor Simon Lalong confirmed the casualty figure on Tuesday when he met with the community leaders at the Government House in Jos, the state capital.

While appraising the security situation before it gets out of hand, he stated his displeasure with the efforts of the security agencies and the role of leaders in some of the communities that have been under severe attacks recently.

The governor decried the latest attacks where gunmen invaded Ruboi and Marish communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

During the unfortunate incident, at least 15 people were killed and five others injured with several buildings destroyed.

Governor Lalong read the riot act at the meeting and condemned the activities of those he called elements who were bent on taking the state back to the dark days of chaos.

He, therefore, ordered the arrest of community leaders in the affected areas until the suspects involved in the various attacks were produced.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, was among the stakeholders present at the meeting.

In his briefing, he cautioned the community leaders against instigating members to take up arms in situations that would have been resolved amicably and not to harbour criminals in their domain.

The meeting held two days after Channels Television reported that 13 were killed in an attack by gunmen on Kwatas village also in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

According to police authorities in the state, the assailants suspected to be herdsmen attacked the village on Sunday night while five others were left critically injured.

Kwatas is a community located close to the Plateau State University in the central zone of the state.