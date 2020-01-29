Advertisement

Police Arrest Pastor For Allegedly Faking Kidnap In Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2020

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Union in the Kaduna State Police have arrested a 39-year-old pastor for allegedly faking his kidnap.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the pastor, James Clement of Nasarawa Trikaniya of Chikun Local Government Area and another suspect, George Otokpa were arrested on January 27 for conspiring, and faking the kidnap and subsequently demanded a ransom of N500m from his family using the second suspect as the negotiator.

The police spokesman further explained that Clement was arrested at his hideout following a complaint made by two members of his family.

Both suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and according to the police, will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, has cautioned members of the public against such heartless and barbaric acts.

Muri gave an assurance that the Command will use the evidence against the suspects in the court of law to serve as a deterrent to others.



