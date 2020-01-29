Rep Members Demand Redeployment Of Soldiers In North-East

Some members of the House of Representatives have demanded the resignation of the service chiefs.

This followed a debate on the nation’s security during Wednesday’s plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Assessing their performances, the lawmakers called for the resignation of the service chiefs since President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sack them.

In his remarks, one of the lawmakers, Abubakar Fulata, sought the redeployment of soldiers serving in the North-East.

He noted that the military personnel have stayed too long at the war front and were exhausted, stressing that they should be replaced to improve the onslaught against insurgents in the region.

More to follow…