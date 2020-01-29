State Policing: Senate Summons Inspector General Of Police

The Senate has summoned Mr Mohammed Adamu the Inspector-General of Police.

This was part of resolutions reached during plenary on Wednesday, January 29.

IGP Adamu is being summoned over some security issues that have come in recent times, as well as the call for the institution of state police.

During the session, the Upper House deliberated extensively on Nigeria’s security challenges with some lawmakers considering a restructuring of the current security architecture.

Addressing the House during plenary, Senator Omo-Agege said there is a consensus that the nation should be looking into the direction of community policing but there remains the uncertainty of what the structure and component will be like.

The Deputy Senate President was of the opinion that the security architecture is overstretched and not as effective as it is.

Lending her voice to the deliberations, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said if Nigeria really wants to tackle its insecurity correctly, then the nation should look at state police.

She was of the opinion that states which are ready to venture into State Policing should be given the go-ahead.

After hours of deliberation on the matter, the House resolved to “urge Mr. President C-in-C to declare a national security emergency and set up an ad-hoc committee to engage the security agencies and report to the Senate, as well as engage the national security institution to discuss their operational structures, funding, equipment, and staff in position with a view to reviewing the national security architecture to make it more responsive in tackling the myriad security challenges facing the nations and the people,”.

Other resolutions include to have the committee produce a draft implementation modality/ blueprint on the ways and means of tackling the current security challenges for the consideration of the Senate and to invite the Inspector General of Police to appear before the plenary and brief the Senate on the concept and the practical implementation of state policing and policies on Wednesday 5th February 2020.