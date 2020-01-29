USAID Launches $60m Investment Hub For ECOWAS Region

The United States Agency for International Development on Tuesday launched the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub worth $60 million.

According to the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, the programme will spur economic growth, generate production, and modernise agriculture in Nigeria and the sub-region.

The trade hub will administer $60 million dollars in co-investment funds to attract private-sector investment and improve business operations, build capacity to tap into export markets and create new jobs for women, youths and more.

State that will benefit from the programme in Nigeria includes Cross Rivers, Delta, Kebbi, Benue, Niger, Ebonyi, and Kaduna.

The Minister of Women Affairs who was also at the event said the investment hub is one initiative that supports the government’s plan to achieve self-sufficiency and diversify the economy.

