Call To Resign: Abaribe Speaking For Slain Nigerians, Others – Sowunmi

Mr Segun Sowunmi, a spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, on Thursday supported the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinanya Abaribe, over his call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sowunmi explained that Senator Abaribe was speaking on behalf of slain Nigerians, their families, and others who were victims of the security challenges in the country.

He said, “I think Senator Abaribe’s comments must be situated properly.

“He is speaking on behalf of the people of the North-west; he is speaking on behalf of the North-central, he is speaking on behalf of the families of slain Nigerians, the dead and their loved ones.”

The PDP member added, “He (Abaribe) is speaking on behalf of apolitical Nigerians, he is speaking on behalf of friends of Nigerians, he is speaking on behalf of the Minority Leader in the House (of Representatives) and he is making a very frank call that there is no reason for human lives to be lost under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.”

Reiterating the call, Sowunmi also asked President Buhari to resign, stressing that his government has failed to address the security challenges plaguing the nation since he assumed office in 2015.

According to him, it has gotten out of the President’s capacity to manage the problem of security.

“There is nothing wrong in honourably resigning and allowing competent hands to take over,” the PDP member stated.

He said, “That is the reaction from all of those that are friends of this government. They are reacting as it were, spitting on the graves of the dead. We are not talking about the loss of income which is also a problem for them, we are not talking about the loss of jobs, we are not talking about lack of harmony in the country, we are talking about the loss of human lives,” he said.

Senator Ababribe had while addressing lawmakers during a motion on national security challenges on Wednesday, asked the President to quit over the security situation in the country.