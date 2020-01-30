Edo Killing: Police Appeals For Calm, Assures That Justice Would Be Served

The Edo State Police Command has appealed to the people of Ofutebe Community, herders, farmers and the family of one Paul with surname currently not ascertained to maintain the peace and go about their legitimate businesses following the killing of the said Paul, a man who had stepped in to mediate in a quarrel between one herder and another man on the 24th of January, 2020.

The command explained that it had received a report of the case of the killing at its divisional headquarters at Ekiadolor in Benin City the Edo State capital on the 25th of January, 2020.

In the report, the herder was said to have shot and killed Paul with an AK 47 rifle.

According to the police, upon receipt of the complaint, operatives were mobilised led by the District Officer, Owan Police Station ASP Okodomi with eleven men from the vigilante group of Nigeria and village hunters to the community seeking to arrest the suspect and recover the gun.

The command revealed that some suspected herdsmen with AK 47 rifles ambushed the team while they were aboard a boat taking them across Ofe River to Ofutebe Community near Owan Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He revealed that the herdsmen shot sporadically injuring the complainant and one of the policemen. The whereabouts of one other policeman, Inspector Sunday Ogundele could not be determined immediately after the attack.

However, subsequent search efforts led to his rescue while the wounded were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police Lawan Jimeta assured members of the public that the command under his leadership will arrest those responsible for the acts and charge them accordingly.