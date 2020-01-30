EFCC Arrests Landlord For Providing Shelter For 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, arrested a 33-year-old landlord, Stanley Ejike Awam and 10 of his tenants, who are suspected to be internet fraudsters hibernating in his house.

Awam was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter for the suspected internet fraudsters while the 10 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys were picked up at different locations of the Ibadan metropolis following intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

The 10 suspected internet fraudsters arrested at the premises of the six-flat bungalow alongside the landlord are Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Shorefire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukeman Salam. Others are Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed.