Operation Puff Adder: Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Bayelsa

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder have rescued some kidnapped victims in Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria.

The victims – Mrs Vivian Obinna and Ogregade Ileimokumo who are residents of Imiringi Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state were abducted in the late hours of Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, “policemen were alerted and Operatives of Operation Puff Adder intercepted the kidnappers at Otuokpoti Waterside, where the kidnappers were trying to move the Kidnapped victims into a waiting speedboat.”

Butswat explained that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing kidnappers who escaped with bullet wounds, noting that investigation is underway.