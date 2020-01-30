Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari Lights ‘Torch Of Unity’ For National Sports Festival

Channels Television  
Updated January 30, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari holds the ‘Torch of Unity’ at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on January 30, 2020.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received and lit the ‘Torch of Unity’ ahead of the National Sports Festival.

He also called on private sector investors to join hands with the government in youth and sports development in the country.

The President performed the function at a ceremony to flag-off the movement of the ‘Torch of Unity’ across the country, heralding the event scheduled to hold in March in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The event had in attendance the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, among other dignitaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on January 30, 2020.


