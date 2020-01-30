Senate Confirms Appointment Of Kingsley Obiora As Deputy Governor Of CBN

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr Kingsley Obiora as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

During plenary on Thursday, January 30, confirmed Dr Obiora’s appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 16, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Dr Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the CBN.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Dr Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, replaces Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.