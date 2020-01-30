Suicide Bomb Attacks: Police Urge Residents To Report Suspicious Persons In Yobe

Following the renewed suicide bomb attack in Gwoza community in Borno state, the Yobe state command of the Nigeria Police Force has urged residents in the state to report any suspicious persons and movement of objects to the nearest police station.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Yobe state command said it received with concern the news of the recent suicide bomb attack in Mosque in Gwoza local government council of Borno state where 4 persons died as a result of the attack.

The command further stated that “in lieu of the news, Yobe state command as a matter of precaution is calling on the general public to be vigilant and beware of suspicious behavior of persons that may be dangerous as the war against insurgency is still ongoing”.

On the 26th of January 2020, two female suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno state, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring thirteen others.

Channels Television gathered that the female bombers tried to force their way into the mosque during the early morning prayers before some persons in the neighborhood raised an alarm.

Some residents suspect that the suicide bombers might have infiltrated the town during a wedding which held at the palace of the Emir of Gwoza on Saturday, January 25.