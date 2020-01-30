Suspected Bandits Kill Two Farmers In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two persons in Dapye village, a suburb in Wukari Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

The Council Chairman, Adi Grace, who disclosed this to Channels Television noted that the hoodlums carried out the attack in the early hours of Thursday.

He explained that the victims were attacked while they were working on their farmlands.

Grace added that on getting the information, he responded swiftly in company with some security operatives to battle the hoodlums.

He, however, regretted that they met only the lifeless bodies of the victims upon their arrival at the scene.

According to the council chairman, the two bodies have been taken to their respective families for burial.

Authorities at the Taraba State Police Command have also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, said efforts were ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Wukari LGA has been in the eye of the storm since April 2019 for the crises between the people of Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups, a situation which led to the death of many people with properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The unabated attacks and counter-attacks by the warring tribes have also led to the closure of the Federal University, Wukari last year.