VIDEO: I Will Show You That I Am Edo State Governor, Obaseki Warns Oshiomhole

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has yet to be resolved as there have been more blame games between the two bigwigs in the party.

It appears the dispute would last longer than expected as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, continues to criticise his predecessor and national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Addressing a forum of party chairmen on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the governor read a riot act to the party’s national chairman.

He said he would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone involved in anti-party activities, including Oshiomhole.

In the video below, Obaseki accused his predecessor of creating a lot of problems for the party in the state.

He warned Oshiomhole that he would show him that he is the governor of the state if he continues with the purported anti-party activities in Edo.

However, Oshiomhole has yet to react to the allegation.

Watch the video below: