Why FG Hosted Previous National Sports Festival In Abuja – Buhari

The President has revealed why the last edition of the National Sports Festival was hosted in Abuja – the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari who received the ‘Torch of Unity’ on Thursday said the decision was to save the event from permanent closure.

He made the disclosure at a ceremony to flag-off the movement of the ‘Torch of Unity’ across Nigeria.

This paves the way for the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in March in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“I am pleased to receive the National Sports Festival ‘Torch of Unity,’ the President was quoted as saying when he received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and others at the Presidential Villa.

He added, “It is a symbolic representation of the unity, peace, and solidarity amongst Nigerians, especially the athletes and officials in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Since the inception of the National Sports Festival in 1973, the games have been a useful avenue for interaction, integration for our youth, sportsmen and women and a platform for states to showcase their best in sports.”

President Buhari noted, “It is for this reason that the Federal Government intervened to host the last edition of the Festival in the FCT in order to salvage the sports fiesta from permanent closure.

“I wish to commend the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Federal Capital Territory for hosting the event in 2018.”

The President, therefore, called on investors in the private sector to join hands with the government in youth and sports development in the country.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting and providing the enabling environment for the development of sports at all levels.

Be Good Ambassadors

On sports development, the President applauded the ministry for initiating the ‘Adopt an Athlete or Stadium Campaign’, noting that it was one of the useful ways to create opportunities for participation by firms and individuals.

He also invited sports lovers and enthusiasts to take advantage of the campaign to be part of raising the banner of sports in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Olympics and Paralympic is scheduled to hold on July 24 – August 9 and August 25 – September 6 respectively, in Tokyo, Japan.

President Buhari, in his remarks, wished the country’s athletes the best of luck at the games and urged them to be good ambassadors.

Mr Dare, on his part, noted that with the flag off, the Torch of Unity would move round all the tates and the FCT before finally arriving in Benin City on March 22, for the opening ceremony of the 20th Edition of the ‘Nigerian Olympics’.

“The Torch of Unity for the National Sports Festival carries with it the objectives of the festival itself, chief amongst which is to symbolise unity, peace, friendship, tolerance and hope among Nigeria,” he said.

The minister added, “When the torch moves round the cities and people see it, they begin to properly realise the games are here, and it always brings a good feeling to everyone.”

He also thanked the President for identifying with the festival, noting that performing the symbolic lighting of the torch was a testimony of the importance the present administration has attached to youth and sports development in the country.