Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Son In Fresh Zamfara Village Attack

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the District Head of Gayari village, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his son in Gummi local government area of Zamfara state.

Some residents were said to have been injured from gunshots, while many have left the village out of fear.

The State Police command spokesman, Shehu Mohammed who confirmed the incident in a statement, says the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of Friday morning and kidnapped the district head and his son to an unknown destination.

He explains that the Police tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder in Collaboration with the Military and some repentant bandits are intensifying effort to rescue the kidnapped victims and also arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

He also debunked rumours that a policeman was killed during an exchange of gun with the bandits.