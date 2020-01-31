Lassa Fever Kills Pregnant Woman In Enugu

A 24-year-old pregnant woman has been killed by Lassa Fever in Enugu State.

The woman died on Thursday at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Teaching Hospital in Enugu State.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi. He disclosed to journalists in the state that the patient presented the case of full-blown symptoms of Lassa fever and therefore could not be saved.

He, however, assured that efforts have been put in place to decontaminate all sections of the hospital that the patient was managed including the ICU unit.

Agujiobi added that the state government has provided 20 new special emergency facilities across the state to attend to the issues of Lassa fever.

The Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze, said massive sensitisation programs is ongoing in the schools to enlighten children about the infection and preventive measures.