Advertisement

PHOTOS: Secondus, Abaribe Lead Protest To US, UK Embassies Over Supreme Court Judgement

Channels Television  
Updated January 31, 2020
PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, with other party chieftains in Abuja on January 31, 2020. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Thursday led a protest to the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Abuja.

The PDP leaders, in company with other chieftains of the party, sought the intervention of the US and the UK, as well as the European Union in the judgement of the Supreme Court on the governorship election in Imo State.

In the petitions presented at the embassies, they rejected the apex court judgement which sacked the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of the state.

See the photos below:

PDP chieftains protest in Abuja on January 31, 2020. PHOTOS: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.



More on Politics

Obaseki Probes Controversial Benin Specialist Hospital Contracts

Call To Resign: Abaribe Speaking For Slain Nigerians, Others – Sowunmi

VIDEO: I Will Show You That I Am Edo State Governor, Obaseki Warns Oshiomhole

Senate Swears-In Christopher Ekpenyong To Succeed Akpabio

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement