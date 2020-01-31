PHOTOS: Secondus, Abaribe Lead Protest To US, UK Embassies Over Supreme Court Judgement

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Thursday led a protest to the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Abuja.

The PDP leaders, in company with other chieftains of the party, sought the intervention of the US and the UK, as well as the European Union in the judgement of the Supreme Court on the governorship election in Imo State.

In the petitions presented at the embassies, they rejected the apex court judgement which sacked the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of the state.

See the photos below: