Ban On Commercial Motorcycles, Tricycles Takes Effect Today

The ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations in Lagos State, has taken effect today, February 1.

The state government insists that the ban is for the greater good of the state.

According to the Director of Transport Operations at the Ministry of Transportation, Gbolahan Toriola, who was a guest on Channels TV’s weekend breakfast programme, Sunrise Saturday, the initiative is expected to help reduce traffic congestion on the highways.

Toriola also stated that as an alternative, the state government is working on bringing in smaller buses to ply inner routes.

Meanwhile, some of the transporters who were affected have continued to lament over the situation.

Some of those who spoke to Channels Television, say tricycle and motorcycle operation was brought into Nigeria as part of a poverty alleviation scheme of the National Poverty Eradication Programme and a ban would defeat the purpose for which they were introduced.

They have, therefore, called on the government to provide speedy alternatives as many of them rely on these means of transportation as their source of livelihood.