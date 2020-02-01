Buhari Sets Up Committee To ‘Study’ US Travel Ban

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday established a committee to “study and address” the recent US visa ban on Nigerians.

The committee will be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

On Friday, the US’ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries, including Nigeria.

The restriction will affect the issuance of US “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders from February 21, 2020.

The suspension does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

The DHS stated that the suspension of “immigrant visas” became necessary due to security concerns related to information sharing between Nigeria and the US.

However, in a statement released by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the federal government said Nigeria remains “committed” to its relationship with the Americans.

“Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements,” the statement said.

“The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”