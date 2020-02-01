Lassa Fever: Doctors Call For Declaration Of National Health Emergency

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Saturday, asked the federal government to declare Lassa fever as a national health emergency.

The doctors described the current preventive and control measures as “weak”, after the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Reports of Lassa fever cases have increased over the past few weeks, resulting in a number of deaths, including that of a 24-year-old pregnant woman in Enugu state.

The doctors also asked the government to re-evaluate hazard allowances for health workers due to the increased risk of dealing with Lassa fever.

They also decried the non-payment of salary arrears of its members, asking the federal and state governments to pay up to avoid industrial strikes.

“Our next meeting will be in three months and I believe three months is enough period for any meaningful negotiations,” NARD President, Aliyu Sokomba, said.