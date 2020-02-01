Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo’s surprise move to Manchester United has been generating a lot of reaction from football pundits across the world.

Speaking on Sky Sports News former United centre-back Jaap Stam said Ighalo has nothing to lose by making the switch from China.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player,” Stam said.

He added: “United have confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

“Like all former players and United supporters, we wish him well. He’s joining a big family. Everybody within the club hopes that every player will do well and is going to perform.

“I’m sure he’ll feel welcome and hopefully he’s going to produce.”

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring.”

Another former United player, Gary Neville, believes Ighalo might just be what the club needs at the moment.

“The boy may do very well,” he said. “He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.”