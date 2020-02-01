Lassa Fever Kills One In Kaduna, Another New Case Confirmed

One person has died of Lassa Fever in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state government confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Also according to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, another case has been identified and the victim, a 34-year-old man has been sent to the Infectious Disease Control Centre.

The commissioner further explained that so far, a total of 23 cases were suspected, and out of that number, 15 test results have returned negative, while six test samples are still pending.

Mohammed-Baloni also noted that a total of 40 people who had been in contact with the cases are being monitored and none has shown any symptoms.

However, she explained that contact listing and follow-ups, as well as active case search are ongoing.

While advising residents to observe strict personal hygiene in order to avoid contracting the disease, she also gave an assurance that the outbreak of the disease in the country is under control in the state.

The commissioner added that the Kaduna State Government is complying with the recent advisory on the Corona Virus Disease issued by the Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire.