Ihedioha Ought Not To Have Been Declared Governor – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, says Mr. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not have been declared governor of Imo State.

Oshiomhole stated this on Friday when Governor Hope Uzodinma visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

The APC Chairman believes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) erred in declaring Ihedioha governor since he did not meet the constitutional requirements of having polled two-third of the votes cast in the state.

“Ask INEC to give you the result of Imo, even excluding that of Governor Hope Uzodinma. You will find that Emeka ought not to have been declared. For me, it is shocking that nobody is interrogating INEC.

“And that is how they get away with this blue murder. This is to say nothing of the fact that INEC has not explained why did you not collate votes that were certified by the presiding officers, signed by the appointing officers appointed by INEC in each of the 388 polling units,” he stated.

His comments come shortly after the PDP protested the Supreme Court verdict that sacked Ihedioha as Imo State Governor.