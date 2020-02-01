Advertisement

Police Enforce Ban, Arrest ‘Okada’, Tricycle Riders In Lagos

Updated February 1, 2020
A Lagos state police officer impounds a motorcycle on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday, began enforcing the state government’s directive to restrict the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who led a team of officers to various parts of the state to ensure compliance of the law said that those arrested will face the consequences of their actions.

Odumosu said confiscated motorcycles and tricycles will be crushed.

“They are not going to pay a fine for release,” he said.

 



