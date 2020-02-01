Top Taraba Lawyer Kidnapped At Residence

The Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Taraba, Zainab Kashimu, was abducted by unknown gunmen at her residence in Jalingo on Friday.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview, Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, said her abductors came in droves and whisked her away to an unknown destination.

He disclosed that efforts are on to ensure her safe rescue from the kidnappers.

Also confirming the incident, the Assistant Secretary of the NBA Branch in Jalingo, Barr. Dodo Niba noted that kidnapping has become a major threat to legal practitioners in Taraba.

Barr. Dodo noted that her abductors are yet to contact the family members on what their demands are, but insists that the branch is fervently praying for her safe release.

Last year, Chairman of the NBA in Taraba, Joel Daniel, was also kidnapped and released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.