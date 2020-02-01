Vibez EP 6: Burna Boy’s Shine, Kobe’s Exit And More Peruzzi Drama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The past week was one filled with all sorts of emotions – thrills, anticipation, and unfortunately losses.

Vibez brings you a quick rundown of the moments and stories that stood out.

5. Dr Sid, Wife Head For Divorce

Love is indeed a beautiful thing but sometimes like they say, it’s just not enough.

Trending at number 5 is a love story gone sour, of popular singer, Dr Sid and his estranged wife, Simi Esiri.

Simi who is the founder and editor-in-chief of Schick magazine, confirmed her separation from the singer, saying they are heading for a divorce.

She said this while reacting to allegations that she was violent in the marriage.

Simi and Dr Sid tied the knot in 2014 and they have two beautiful daughters together. The singer is, however, yet to comment on the matter.

4. Peruzzi Accused of Defrauding, Sexually Assaulting Singer

Taking the number 4 spot, is Peruzzi’s controversial start to 2020 which has continued with another accusation and this time it’s from a London-based singer who claims to have been defrauded and sexually molested by him.

The UK-based singer identified as Daffy Blanco, called Peruzzi out on Instagram, alleging that she had paid him about 15million naira for a songwriting service that was never rendered.

She further alleged that Perruzi had also attempted to rape her and subsequently, inflicted physical injuries on her.

But the singer who is still embroiled in a contract renegade situation with his former manager, appears to have laughed off the accusation via a post of his own on social media.

3. Ernest Asuzu Allegedly Ill With Stroke

At number three is the controversial story of Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, who is reportedly down with a stroke.

Asuzu who has in the past featured in many Nollywood hits with the likes of Jim Iyke was said to have had a stroke in 2016 but was later healed by a pastor who also allegedly gifted him a jeep and some money to revive his career.

However, news that his situation has taken a turn for the worse recently surfaced after a video of him allegedly roaming the streets and begging for help, went viral.

A man who claimed to have spotted the actor by a shopping mall, was seen appealing to fellow actors in Nollywood to come to Asuzu’s rescue.

2. NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die In Helicopter Crash

At number 2 is the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The basketballer died on Sunday when a helicopter he was flying in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter, Gianna.

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history and the news of his death did not only plunge the sports world into mourning but it also cast a shadow across the globe.

He is survived by his wife and three children and tributes have continued to pour in both for him and the others who died in the crash.

1. Grammys 2020: Burna Boy, Agelique Kidjo Stir Social Media

And finally, topping our list is the 2020 Grammy awards, where a lot of Nigerians and Afrobeats lovers had been rooting for Burna Boy to pick up the prize in the Best World Music Category.

The hopes of thousands of Nigerian music fans for a second Grammy for the country, were, however, dashed as serial winner Angelique Kidjo who was also a nominee in the category, took home the prize for the fourth time.

Kidjo who sings in more than five languages and whose career has spanned almost four decades was gracious in receiving the award and dedicated it to Burna boy.

While some fans took to social media to express their disappointment, others continued to congratulate him.

One of those who particularly stood out, was south African rapper, A.K.A worldwide, who had been engaged in a social media brawl with Burna, months ago.

A.k.A, however, appeared to be letting bygones be bygones in a tweet, where he described Burna Boy as a champion for his Grammy nomination.

Other big winners included teenage goth-pop artiste, Billie Eilish with a total of five golden statuettes, including the award for album of the year, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

Meanwhile, the Grammys opened with a tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, with many stars at the event paying homage to him.

Music

Sauti Sol Signs Major Recording Deal With Universal Music Africa

Staying with music from the international scene, Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol has signed a major recording deal with universal music Africa, a division of the universal music group.

The deal comes just as the group is preparing to drop its 5th studio album titled ‘midnight train’, following their successful 2019 album, ‘Afrikan Sauce’ which featured the likes of Patoranking, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

Sauti Sol announced the news on social media and thanked fans for their support and patience with their upcoming album.

Movies

Mercy Eke, Davido, Cohbams Asuquo, Others Feature In ‘Fate of Alakada

And in moviedom, Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham, appears to be pushing the boat out on the new installment of her comedy film ‘Alakada’.

The new movie which is titled: ‘the fate of Alakada’ will include appearances from the top shelf of the Nigerian showbiz circle such as singers Davido, Cobhams, Orezi.

BbNaija reality stars, Mercy, Khafi, Khloe and Anto as well as fashion icon, Toyin Lawani are also expected to feature in the film.

Fashion

Who wore what at the 2020 Grammys

The Grammy Award has come and gone but we certainly won’t be leaving you without sharing some of our most unforgettable looks.

In addition to receiving six nominations, Billie Eilish shook the red carpet with her neon green crystal-embroidered Gucci suit while Billy Porter was also on brand with his shimmery blue suit and fringe hat.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted looking ravishing in a navel bearing gown, while Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X, were equally nothing short of show-stopping.