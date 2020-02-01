Woman Dies As Truck ‘Loses Control’ In Lagos

One identified woman has been confirmed dead and two others rushed to the nearest trauma centre after a truck “lost control” at Ogudu, Lagos on Saturday, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The accident occurred at Ogudu “under-bridge” along the route towards Ojota.

According to LASEMA, the truck, which was loaded with two containers and had an unknown registration number, lost control while driving at top speed.

Situation Report on the Accident at Ogudu “under bridge” Inward Ojota, Lagos On arrival at the scene it was observed that there was a lone vehicle – a Mack truck loaded with two (2) x 20 ft containers. The aforementioned truck with an unknown registration number lost control — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) February 1, 2020

“It subsequently fell on its side trapping three persons,” the agency reported on Twitter.

“LASEMA Responders sprung into action by extricating the victims with the aid of light rescue equipment. Two (2) adult males were rescued, while an adult female unfortunately lost her life.

“The two casualties were taken to the nearest Trauma center for medical care, the remains of the deceased transported to the nearby morgue for processing. The containers are presently being recovered by the Agency’s Goliath.”