Abducted Seminarian Found Dead In Kaduna

One of the four seminarians abducted at the Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway was found dead in a bush on Sunday.

The catholic seminarians were taken away by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on January 10, 2020.

The gunmen who had invaded the school, shot sporadically to scare students, thereafter abducted four students from their hostels.

READ ALSO: Abducted Wife Of Kaduna-Based Medical Doctor Found Dead

According to the Registrar of the seminary, Reverend Father Joel Usman who confirmed the incident in a statement, the body of the seminarian was found dead inside a bush.

Meanwhile, the police authorities said three of the victims were later released from captivity.