Advertisement

Abducted Taraba NBA Vice-Chairman Regains Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated February 2, 2020

 

Abducted Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Taraba State, Zainab Kashimi, has regained her freedom. 

Mrs Kashimi, according to a family source, who preferred to be anonymous, was set free unhurt in the early hours of Sunday without any ransom paid.

READ ALSO: Abducted Seminarian Found Dead In Kaduna

According to the source, she has reunited with her family.

She was kidnapped on Friday evening by gunmen who whisked her away to an unknown destination.

The abduction of Mrs Kashimi brings to two, the number of top lawyers kidnapped and released with Joel Daniel, the former NBA Branch chairman in the state being the first.



More on Local

CAN President Leads Prayer Walk Against Insecurity In Oyo

Police Enforce Ban, Arrest ‘Okada’, Tricycle Riders In Lagos

Lassa Fever: Doctors Call For Declaration Of National Health Emergency

Woman Dies As Truck ‘Loses Control’ In Lagos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement